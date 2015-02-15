Andy Murray a doubt for Davis Cup with elbow injury
World number one Andy Murray is likely to miss Great Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final trip to France due to an elbow injury, his brother Jamie Murray has said.
BEAVER CREEK, Colorado A bronze medal in the world championships' women's slalom on Saturday felt more like gold for Sarka Strachova, who had considered quitting competitive skiing after having brain surgery in 2012.
A lot of hard work helped the Czech skier achieve her first podium finish at a World Cup event in five years last December, and her impressive display at Beaver Creek left her feeling on top of the world.
"This is an amazing day," a beaming Strachova, 30, told reporters after finishing third in the slalom, 0.77 seconds behind winner Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States with Swede Frida Hansdotter taking the silver.
"Even though I have a bronze medal, it's almost for me a gold because I have worked so hard to get back on the top.
"I had a really good feeling in training and I did some really good races in the World Cup, but I knew that it would be quite difficult to show this performance in the right moment, in these two minutes today. But I did it and I am really proud."
Strachova has already achieved a great deal at the highest level of her sport, becoming world slalom champion in Are in 2007 and then taking silver two years later in Val-d'Isere.
She then won Olympic bronze in the slalom at the Vancouver Games in 2010 before her world fell apart in 2012 when she had surgery for a brain tumour that sidelined her from competition for a year.
"It was a hard time," said Strachova. "My inner feeling told me all the time that I should keep going but after last season the results are not after my wish, so I was really down.
"I was thinking about should I do the next season or should I stop? But all the time I had the inner feeling that I should keep going, that I can be really fast again and that I can be on the top again.
"It was a good decision and I am very happy that I decided to continue. Today I can be in the prize ceremony and get the bronze medal, which is something amazing."
Two months ago, Strachova finished second behind Shiffrin in a World Cup slalom event in Kuehtai, Austria.
"That was already amazing but a big (world championship) medal for me here ... it's hard to describe this feeling," the Czech said.
Roger Federer produced another dazzling performance on Monday, easing past Juan Martin del Potro in the third round at the Miami Open.