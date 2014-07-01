The logos of French power and transport engineering company Alstom and U.S. conglomerate General Electric are pictured on their site in Belfort, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS Alstom (ALSO.PA) will seek shareholder approval for its tie-up with General Electric (GE.N) in the fourth quarter, Chief Executive Patrick Kron told the French engineering group's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday.

The train and turbine maker last month agreed a $16.9 billion (9.85 billion pounds) deal with GE that will be the U.S. conglomerate's biggest ever acquisition.

The deal, which sparked a two-month tug-of-war with the French government, is expected to close in the first half of 2015.

