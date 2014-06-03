View of a Haliade 150 offshore wind turbine at Alstom's offshore wind site in Le Carnet, on the Loire Estuary, near Saint Nazaire, western France, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

BERLIN The German Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it was not aware of any plans for the government to take a stake in Alstom ALSO.P as part of a possible deal between the French industrial group and its German rival Siemens (SIEGn.DE).

Bloomberg News reported earlier that the German government was considering using state-owned development bank KfW to buy Alstom shares in a deal with Siemens, which is mulling a bid for the French company.

The report, which cited anonymous people familiar with the plans, said Germany's purchase of a stake was contingent on the French government buying an equal stake in Alstom from Bouygues (BOUY.PA), the French firm which owns a large share of Alstom stock.

"No one knows of this plan here," a spokeswoman in the finance ministry said, when asked about the report.

