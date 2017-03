View of a Haliade 150 offshore wind turbine at Alstom's offshore wind site in Le Carnet, on the Loire Estuary, near Saint Nazaire, western France, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS French engineering group Alstom (ALSO.PA) said on Tuesday it had secured the loans needed to build its first solar power plant in Israel, a contract worth around 450 million euros (357.72 million pounds).

Alstom added in a statement that it would be responsible during 25 years for the maintenance of the plant, which is scheduled to be completed in early 2017 and to provide electricity to more than 120,000 homes.

