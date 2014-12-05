The logo of Alstom is pictured on a building during an inaugural visit of the Alstom offshore wind turbine plants in Montoir-de-Bretagne, near Saint-Nazaire, western France, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS French engineering group Alstom said on Friday it had signed an agreement with the Kazakh national railway company (KTZ) to acquire an additional 25 percent in their EKZ joint venture, taking Alstom's stake to 50 percent.

EKZ has just been awarded a 1.3 billion euro (1.02 billion pounds) contract for the maintenance of freight and passenger electric locomotives for 25 years, Alstom added in a statement.

The deal was signed during an official visit of French President François Hollande to Kazakhstan. Alstom entered the Kazakhstan's railway market in June 2010 together with its Russian partner Transmashholding.

