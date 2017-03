General Electric Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Immelt (C), Clara Gaymard (L), the head of GE France, and Mark Hutchinson, who was named to lead the integration of Alstom SA's energy units, arrive to attend a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

WASHINGTON General Electric (GE.N) won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Alstom's also.pa power unit with conditions, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

To complete the 12.4-billion-euro ($13.9 billion) deal, GE will be required to sell an Alstom subsidiary which provides aftermarket parts and services, the department said.

The deal also won antitrust approval in Europe on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Lisa Lambert)