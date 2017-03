French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron arrives at a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS The French government gave the green light on Wednesday for General Electric's planned 12.4 billion euro (9.74 billion pounds) purchase of most of Alstom's power business.

Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said in a statement that the government would activate the process that would see it take a stake of up to 20 percent in French engineering group Alstom from shareholder Bouygues once the GE-Alstom deal was fully completed.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)