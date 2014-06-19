PARIS French state bank BPI is ready to take a stake in the future structure of Alstom (ALSO.PA) regardless of whom the engineering group decides to tie its fate to, a source close to the talks said on Thursday.

Alstom's board is due to decide by Monday between a 12.4-billion-euro (9.93 billion pound) cash offer for its power arm from U.S. group General Electric (GE.N) and a competing proposal from Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) (7011.T).

In the event that Alstom strikes a deal with GE, BPI would take a stake in Alstom's remaining transport arm, the source said. However in the event of a deal with MHI-Siemens, BPI would take a stake in Alstom as a whole, the source said.

