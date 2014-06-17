Oil prices drop on rise in U.S. drilling
SINGAPORE Oil prices fell on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity and steady supplies from OPEC countries despite touted production cuts pressured already-bloated markets.
PARIS Siemens (SIEGn.DE) Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said there was no reason for the German company and Japanese partner Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (7011.T) to discuss improvements to their offer for Alstom's power businesses.
Kaeser told a news conference on Tuesday that their offer to Alstom, which competes with an earlier proposal by General Electric (GE.N), was already "superior" and that their project was "really comprehensive".
A source in the French president's office said earlier on Tuesday that the current offers for Alstom needed to be improved.
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
SINGAPORE Oil prices fell on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity and steady supplies from OPEC countries despite touted production cuts pressured already-bloated markets.
BADEN-BADEN The failure of the world's financial leaders to agree on resisting protectionism and support free trade marks a setback in the G20 process and poses a risk for growth of export-driven economies such as host Germany, economists said on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] has been thrust deeper into turmoil with the departure of company president Jeff Jones, a marketing expert hired to help soften its often abrasive image.