A visitor walks past a T155 Gas-insulated substation by Alstom at the Hanover Messe on the first day of the industrial trade fair, in Hanover April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

PARIS Power and transport engineering company Alstom (ALSO.PA) tempered its mid-term growth forecasts on Tuesday as it battles deteriorating economic conditions and tough competition.

The company now expects "low single-digit" organic sales growth, with its operating margin seen stable in 2013/14 before gradually increasing to around 8 percent over the "next two to three years".

Alstom had reaffirmed in January that it was expecting annual sales growth of more than 5 percent in 2012/13 and in the next two years, as well as a gradual improvement in its operating margin to around 8 percent by March 2015.

