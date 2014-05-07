View of a Haliade 150 offshore wind turbine at Alstom's offshore wind site in Le Carnet, on the Loire Estuary, near Saint Nazaire, western France, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS Alstom (ALSO.PA), the ailing French industrial engineering group facing a politically charged takeover battle for its power business, scrapped its dividend on Wednesday as it said it burned cash and saw orders fall 10 percent in its full year.

Alstom, which makes electrical power generation and transmission systems as well as trains and trams, was bailed out by the French state 10 years ago and now needs help again as it battles with big debts, tough competition and weak demand in the energy market.

Rivals General Electric (GE.N) and Siemens (SIEGn.DE) are eyeing its power business but the French government has weighed into the talks in an effort to protect jobs and plants in what would be the country's biggest ever takeover by a U.S. company.

Alstom did not provide any outlook or fresh comment on the offers in its earnings statement for the year ended March 31. A deal to sell Alstom's power businesses, which account for about 70 percent of its total revenue, would break up the group and leave it as a pure transport business building TGV high speed trains, other rolling stock and rail signalling equipment.

The transport business saw its operating margin improve to 5.6 percent from 5.4 percent the previous fiscal year, helped by rising volumes and cost-cutting, Alstom said. Profitability at its thermal power business slightly increased but declined in renewables and grid.

Alstom's free cash flow turned positive in the second half but the group posted an outflow of 171 million euros for the full year, pushing net debt up 28 percent to 3.02 billion euros.

Sales were stable at 20.3 billion euros (16.66 billion pounds), while income from operations fell 3 percent to 1.42 billion euros. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected sales of 20 billion euros and income from operations of 1.2 billion.

Net income fell 28 percent to 556 million euros, hit by higher restructuring costs, debt servicing costs and taxes. ($1 = 0.7177 Euros)

(Additional reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by James Regan and Chris Gallagher)