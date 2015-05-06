PARIS Alstom swung to a 719 million euro (532 million pound) loss from a 556 million profit in its fiscal year to end-March due to a U.S. bribery fine and some write-offs on Russian assets.

The French power and transportation firm said in December it would pay a record $772 million fine and plead guilty to settle U.S. criminal charges that it funnelled millions of dollars in bribes to win business around the globe.

The firm's 2014/15 income from operations rose 19 percent to 318 million euros as sales rose 8 percent to 6.2 billion.

Alstom, which confirmed its medium-term earnings guidance, said it would propose no dividend distribution at its shareholders meeting.

Alstom said it registered a record 10 billion euros in order intake in 2014/15, up more than 60 percent, thanks to a number of large deals, including a rail contract in South Africa, tramway systems in Qatar and Australia, trains for the Paris metro and a full metro system in Mexico.

