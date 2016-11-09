A view shows the main plant of the French engineering giant Alstom in Belfort, France, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS French engineering group Alstom SA (ALSO.PA), which makes France's high-speed TGV trains, reported on Wednesday higher first-half sales and operating margins, and maintained its 2020 financial goals.

Alstom said sales had risen 8.2 percent from a year earlier to 3.6 billion euros (3 billion pounds), while its operating margin rose to 5.6 percent from 5.1 percent.

Shares in Alstom, which is 20 percent controlled by the state, have fallen by around 16 percent so far in 2016.

French conglomerate Bouygues SA (BOUY.PA) also has a stake in Alstom, which competes with the likes of Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) and Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO).

