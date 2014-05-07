PARIS Alstom (ALSO.PA) Chief Executive Patrick Kron hinted on Wednesday that he would not remain long-term at the helm of the group if it refocused on transport following a sale of its energy businesses.

"It's not an issue at the moment, I have to lead the group's transition, its strategic evolution. Once that happens, I don't think I'll be needed long-term in the future of an Alstom turned Alstom Transport," Kron told a news conference.

Alstom's energy businesses are the focus of bid interest from General Electric (GE.N) and Siemens (SIEGn.DE).

(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Brian Love)