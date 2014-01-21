PARIS Alstom's (ALSO.PA) latest results do not bode well for the French engineer's dividend but the issue will be addressed by the board at a later date, Chief Executive Patrick Kron said on Tuesday.

"This issue is not to be addressed today. It will be reviewed in due time by the board," Kron told analysts on a conference call. "If you want to get my personal view, what we have published this morning doesn't give a favourable ground for a positive decision on the dividend."

Alstom earlier lowered its annual profit and cash flow targets after ailing utilities cut back on orders for coal and gas-fired power plants, sending its shares tumbling 13 percent.

(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)