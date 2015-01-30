Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
PARIS Alstom (ALSO.PA) said it won a contract worth more than 2 billion euros (1.50 billion pounds) over 15 years to provide up to 217 trains for public transport in the Paris region.
Alstom will provide metro trains for five Paris underground lines, as well as for the future Grand Paris Express line, it said in a statement on Friday.
Alstom said the first firm order was for around 500 million euros for 35 eight-car metro trains.
"This should be followed by a second order for up to 37 trains for extensions to this line and then conditional options," Alstom said.
LONDON British shares edged higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining and oil stocks rallied, while support services firm DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.