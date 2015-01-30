The logo of Alstom is pictured on a building during an inaugural visit of the Alstom offshore wind turbine plants in Montoir-de-Bretagne, near Saint-Nazaire, western France, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS Alstom (ALSO.PA) said it won a contract worth more than 2 billion euros (1.50 billion pounds) over 15 years to provide up to 217 trains for public transport in the Paris region.

Alstom will provide metro trains for five Paris underground lines, as well as for the future Grand Paris Express line, it said in a statement on Friday.

Alstom said the first firm order was for around 500 million euros for 35 eight-car metro trains.

"This should be followed by a second order for up to 37 trains for extensions to this line and then conditional options," Alstom said.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ingrid Melander)