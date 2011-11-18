LONDON Global miner Rio Tinto said in October it will streamline its aluminium business, putting an estimated $8 billion worth of assets up for sale across six countries.

The company said its interests in six Australian and New Zealand assets would be transferred into a new business unit prior to divestment. The unit is to be called Pacific Aluminium.

A second group of seven non-core assets would continue to be managed by Rio Tinto Alcan while divestment options were investigated further.

On Wednesday, the company announced it was set to close one of the identified plants, the Lynemouth smelter in northeast England, as rising energy costs put pressure on aluminium margins.

The company identified the assets below that would be put up for sale:

Australia and New Zealand

(Wholly owned unless specified)

Australia

Gove alumina refinery and bauxite mine - The mine, located in Northern Territory, came on stream in 1969. In 2010 it produced 7,190,000 tonnes of the raw material. The refinery first produced alumina around 1972. Last year output was around 2.5 million tonnes.

Boyne Island smelter (59%) - The plant, which came on stream in 1982, is located in Gladstone, central Queensland. Various Japanese companies own the rest of the facility. The smelter produced around 560,000 tonnes of aluminium last year. Associated Gladstone power station also to be sold.

Bell Bay smelter - The plant, located in northern Tasmania, came on stream in 1955. Rio Tinto became sole owner after its acquisition of Comalco in mid-2000. Advantages include hydro-electric power and deep water port facilities. It produced 177,000 tonnes of metal in 2010.

Tomago smelter (51.6%)- The plant, located north of Sydney in New South Wales, came on stream in 1983 when it had a 240,000 tpy capacity. Subsequent expansions have boosted capacity to 530,000 tpy. Other shareholders are Norsk Hydro (12.4%) and Gove Aluminium Finance (36.05%)

New Zealand

Tiwai Point aluminium smelter (79.4%) - The plant, located at the southern tip of the South Island, came on stream in 1971. The remaining stake is understood to be owned by Sumitomo Chemical. In 2010 the smelter produced 350,000 tonnes of aluminium.

Assets not for sale in Australia and New Zealand

The company stated that it plans to keep its Weipa mine, which is one of the world's biggest bauxite mines. Weipa, located in Queensland, produced around 18.6 million tonnes of the raw material last year.

In addition, Rio Tinto did not mention its Gladstone and Yarwun alumina refineries, so it is presumed they will not be sold.

Gladstone alumina refinery (80%)- The plant, located in central Queensland, is one of the world's largest alumina refineries. UC Rusal owns the remaining 20 percent. Last year Gladstone produced around 3.8 million tonnes of alumina.

Yarwun alumina refinery - The plant, located in central Queensland, came on stream in 2004. Bauxite is understood to come from the Weipa mine. In 2010 Yarwun produced around 1.4 million tonnes of alumina. An expansion is expected to lift capacity to 3.4 million tpy in the second half of 2012.

Other non-core assets to be divested

France and Germany

The company has said it will look into divestment options for a second group of non-core assets including the Gardanne alumina refinery and three specialty alumina plants.

Gardanne, located in southern France came on stream in 1893. Capacity put at almost 700,000 tpy, but actual output is somewhat lower. Last year it produced around 440,000 tonnes of alumina.

United Kingdom

Rio Tinto Alcan said options for the Lynemouth smelter and associated power station would also be investigated. Potential options for these assets include closure.

On Wednesday the company said it was set to close the plant, though it said it could sell the power station at the site.

In August, a Lynemouth official said the coal-fired power station, which supplies all of the energy to the smelter, must switch to biomass generation if it is to have a long-term future.

United States

The Sebree aluminium smelter in Kentucky was identified as non-core. The plant, which came on stream in 1972, produced 196,000 tonnes of metal last year.

Assets not for sale in France, Germany and Britain

Also in France, but not on the for sale list, Rio Tinto Alcan owns the Dunkerque smelter. The plant is relatively new, having started up in 1991. The smelter in northern France, is powered by nuclear energy. Dunkerque has the capacity to produce 262,000 tonnes per year of aluminium. Last year it produced 260,000 tonnes.

It also owns the St Jean de Maurienne smelter, which is its only other remaining smelter in France after the permanent closures of two other ageing plants Auzat and Lannemezan in 2003 and 2008 respectively. As of the end of 2010 the smelter, located in the Rhone-Alpes region, had the capacity to produce 139,000 tpy of metal. Last year it produced 96,000 tonnes of metal.

The company has a research and development facility at St Jean de Maurienne.

In addition, the company's small Lochaber smelter in the Scottish Highlands was not mentioned as up for sale. The plant, which came on stream in 1927, produced 41,000 tonnes of aluminium last year.

Analysts say access to captive hydro-power may be behind its decision to keep this facility.

(Compiled by Karen Norton; editing by Keiron Henderson)