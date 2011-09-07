LONDON Low interest rates and a global economy on the edge of another recession mean the bank financing deals that have locked up most aluminium stocks in warehouses will remain intact and inflate premiums for already struggling consumers.

For financers of metal such as banks and trading houses, aluminium has proved to be a relatively risk-free investment and a hedge against another global recession.

"If a recession does come along, then that reduces demand for metal, but guess what, more metal will be stored, and the banks will earn more for storage fees," analyst Robin Bhar of Credit Agricole said .

Financing deals, many forged in the aftermath of the credit crunch in late 2008, have tied up stocks in long-term rent agreements, where set storage and financing costs fall well below the rising market price of the metals.

The deals are lucrative as long as interest rates remain low and metal plentiful.

In January, when there were signs that the world was emerging from recession, analysts speculated that interest rates would rise and the deals would start unwinding as banks chased higher yielding opportunities. But the global economic outlook has since turned very murky.

The U.S. Federal Reserve last month signalled that it is willing to hold borrowing costs at or near zero until at least mid-2013 to shore up its struggling economy, burnishing the allure of industrial metals as a tool for profit.

"I still think we're going to see the same as we've been seeing for the past four or five years," Standard Chartered's global head of metals Jeremy East said.

"Producers are delivering into the market, there's probably not enough physical offtake for that flow and so the amount of metal that's sitting in the warehouses will increase and will be financed," East said.

DOUBLE WIN

For the large banks and trading houses that have bought warehouses, the boon is twofold as they streamline costs and also accrue rent to store metals.

Diversifying into warehousing in the economic downturn makes sense, because the industry typically performs well in a recession, when there is less need for metal but money can be made from payments for their storage.

Last week, Barclays Capital bought a stake in a metals warehouse, following Goldman Sachs (GS.N), JP Morgan (JPM.N) and Glencore (GLEN.L) into the lucrative business.

"The whole environment for financing deals is better again," a physical LME trader said.

"The contango's very steep and the interest rates are very low and there is a lot of cheap money floating around, looking for investments of a good quality. That is very very supportive of the premiums," he added.

The contango -- or discount for cash aluminium against the benchmark three-months -- last week hit its widest since December 2008.

Many of these deals are backed by LME warrants, or documents of title to a specific parcel of metal in a set location which can act as collateral to cheapen funding costs.

The LME's delivery system of a relatively small minimum delivery out rate has created bottlenecks to get metal, resulting in long queues of more than four months in some locations like Detroit.

Because holders of metal must pay rental costs, the long queues translate into guaranteed profits for warehousers.

"Its an earner, but it's not going to buy you a chalet. It's a pretty low yielding trade but the alternative is cash at zero," said a senior source at a large bank that also owns a warehouse.

But for every winner, there must be a loser and down the supply chain these lofty costs erode margins for the beverage can manufacture and construction industries that are suffering from a slump in demand.

The trend is providing a floor for aluminium prices with around three-quarters of LME stock thought to be locked away, and inflating physical premiums -- the price paid to take delivery of the physical metal -- targeting records next year.

"Even though the market might be in surplus, that metal isn't going to be reaching consumers - it's going to be reaching another consumer: the warehousers," Credit Agricole's Bhar said.

"If you can keep (aluminium tonnage) away from the market by locking it up, then effectively it starves the market of those units as needed, underpinning premiums and prices," he added.

Premiums for duty-unpaid aluminium in Rotterdam are perched around $130-140 over LME cash prices, traders said, close to record levels printed in June last year when they reached the lofty heights of $160.

Traders said that with supply constricted due to the financing deals and bottlenecks in some warehouse locations like Detroit, any improvement in the economic outlook could send premiums to new record levels.

So far, the impact of record physical premiums of consumers has been muted given most secured their 2011 needs late in 2010, traders said.

And given the uncertain economic climate, consumers will be reluctant to book their usual 70 percent of 2012 needs as contract negotiations begin this month, traders said.

But what is for sure is that metals consumers will now have to scrum with warehousers -- who offer incentives -- for metal.

"If I was a major buyer, like a VW or a Coca-cola, I would be pretty miffed," Bhar said. "Ok, prices may not have astronomically increased, but they haven't gone down which they should have done in a market that's physically oversupplied."

"And if we didn't have these financing deals, prices would arguably be a lot lower than where they are today, even without a recession."