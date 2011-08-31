Actress Alyssa Milano poses at the premiere of ''Clash of the Titans'' at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California March 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES Actress Alyssa Milano, who rose to fame as a child actor on TV comedy "Who's the Boss" and as an adult played a good witch on the program "Charmed," gave birth to a baby boy on Wednesday, said her spokeswoman.

Milano, 38, who is married to David Bugliari, welcomed Milo Thomas Bugliari, who weighing 7 lbs and was 19 inches long, at 9:27 am pdt (12:27 pm edt) on Wednesday morning.

The "Charmed" actress wed Bugliari, an agent with Hollywood's powerful Creative Artists Agency, in 2009 and this is the first child for both. Milano announced her pregnancy on Twitter in March this year.

Milano has a busy few months ahead of her, as she stars in the upcoming films "New Year's Eve" and "Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chip-Wrecked," both coming out later this year.

(Reporting and Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte.)