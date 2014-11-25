The Air France logo is seen on the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris on the second week of a strike by Air France pilots September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

MADRID Air France (AIRF.PA) said on Tuesday it is selling a 2.2 percent stake in Spanish travel technology company Amadeus (AMA.MC) through a derivatives deal with Deutsche Bank.

Air France said it will own about 2.2 percent of Amadeus following the deal and has committed to a 30-day lock up period on the remaining stake.

In a separate statement, Deutsche Bank said it was placing a 1.4 percent stake in Amadeus among institutional investors through an accelerated book build.

(Reporting by Sarah Morris; Writing by Tracy Rucinski)