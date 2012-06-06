LOS ANGELES Former child star Amanda Bynes pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to drunk driving, after sending a Twitter message to U.S. President Barack Obama asking him to fire the police officer who arrested her.

Bynes, 26, who starred in her own comedy sketch TV series "The Amanda Show" at age 13, was charged with driving under the influence in West Hollywood in the early hours of April 6. Police said the actress struck a sheriff's patrol car, refused to take a sobriety test, and was arrested on suspicion of driving while drunk.

Bynes was not required to appear in Beverly Hills Superior Court on Wednesday, where her lawyer entered the not guilty plea on her behalf.

But the actress took to Twitter on Tuesday to ask Obama for his support. "Hey @BarackObama... I don't drink. Please fire the cop who arrested me. I also don't hit and run. The end," Bynes tweeted.

Bynes has been trailed by Los Angeles paparazzi for weeks on visits to various night clubs. Her father Rick Bynes told People magazine after her April arrest that his daughter "didn't have a single drink that night. My daughter doesn't drink."

Bynes found fame as a child comedy star on the Nickelodeon TV variety show "All That," leading to her own series, "The Amanda Show", from 1999-2002.

The actress segued into films such as "She's the Man," "Hairspray" and "Easy A", working with the likes of Emma Stone, Colin Firth and Harry Connick, Jr.

But in 2010, Bynes announced she was retiring from acting at age 24, tweeting that she no longer loved it.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by Jill Serjeant and Richard Chang)