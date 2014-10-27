A parcel travels along a conveyer belt at Amazon's new distribution center in Brieselang, near Berlin November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

FRANKFURT Labour union Verdi has called on workers at online retailer Amazon to go on strike at five locations across Germany, as a row over pay and conditions continues.

Verdi said in a statement it had called workers to strike at distribution centres in Bad Hersfeld, Leipzig, Graben, Werne and Rheinberg.

Workers at Bad Hersfeld, Leipzig and Graben will go on strike from Monday to Wednesday, while workers at Werne will strike Monday and Tuesday.

Amazon employs a total of 9,000 warehouse staff at nine distribution centres in Germany, its second-biggest market behind the United States, plus 14,000 seasonal workers.

Verdi wants Amazon to raise pay for workers at its distribution centres in accordance with collective bargaining agreements across the mail order and retail industry in Germany and has organised several stoppages over the past year.

Amazon, however, has rejected the demand, arguing that it regards warehouse staff as logistics workers and says they receive above-average pay by the standards of that industry.

