Germany plans to fine social media sites over hate speech
BERLIN Germany plans a new law calling for social networks like Facebook to remove slanderous or threatening online postings quickly or face fines of up to 50 million euros ($53 mln).
SAN FRANCISCO Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it does not expect a swift end to its contract dispute with Hachette Book Group, which has led the U.S. online retailer to curtail sales of some of the publisher's titles.
Hachette, a subsidiary of Lagardere SCA, has operated in "good faith" but the two sides remain at odds, Amazon said, without detailing the nature of the dispute.
The statement was Amazon's first on the dispute, which became public in early May.
"Though we remain hopeful and are working hard to come to a resolution as soon as possible, we are not optimistic that this will be resolved soon," Amazon said in a statement posted online. [amzn.to/1jZY5qd]
Amazon is buying fewer print books from Hachette and is no longer taking pre-orders on titles that will be published in the future.
In the statement, Amazon said customers looking to buy one of those titles should "purchase a new or used version from one of our third-party sellers or from one of our competitors."
Hachette did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment outside of regular business hours.
JERUSALEM/DETROIT Intel Corp agreed to buy Israeli autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye for $15.3 billion on Monday in a deal that could thrust the U.S. chipmaker into direct competition with rivals Nvidia Corp and Qualcomm Inc to develop driverless systems for global automakers.
NEW YORK Brokerage Charles Schwab Corp on Tuesday launched a service that combines its automated investment management technology with human advisors, as financial institutions race to offer digital financial advice.