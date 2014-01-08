'Avatar 2' movie 'not happening' in 2018, James Cameron says
NEW YORK The sequel to all-time box office champion "Avatar" has been delayed again and will not be arriving in movie theaters as expected in 2018, director James Cameron has said.
Amazon.com Inc signed a deal allowing it to stream CBS Corp's new science-fiction thriller series "Extant" four days after it is broadcast on television.
The show, starring Halle Berry, is about an astronaut, who comes home after spending a year alone in space, and tries to reconnect with her husband and son.
CBS will start screening the show in June and Amazon will be allowed to stream episodes four days later.
The exclusive service is free for subscribers to Amazon's Prime Instant Video program on Kindle and gaming platforms.
Amazon has similar deals with PBS for the British drama series "Downton Abbey".
The stock of both companies were flat in morning trade on Wednesday.
LONDON British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's new album "÷" became the fastest selling by a solo male artist in British chart history on Friday, with hits from the record also dominating the singles chart.
NEW YORK Sporting a bleached-blond buzz cut, American actress Kristen Stewart hit the red carpet in New York to promote her new film "Personal Shopper", saying she hoped to help others by going public about her sexual orientation.