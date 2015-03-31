A zoomed image of a computer screen showing the Amazon logo is seen in Vienna November 26, 2012. To match Special Report TAX-AMAZON/ REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Online retailer Amazon.com Inc has launched a hardware that allows its Prime members to order a product by pushing a button.

The 'Dash button', which is connected with the Amazon app through Wi-Fi, is brand specific and the company has tied up with household names such as Tide, Huggies and Gillette.

The 'Dash button' comes with an adhesive and a hook and can be hung or hooked anywhere in the home.

The offer, limited to three Dash buttons per customer, is only open to members who receive an email from the company with an invitation to receive a free Dash Button.

Reuters had reported in September that Amazon would boost staffing at its secretive Silicon Valley-based hardware unit as it tests Internet-connected "smart" home gadgets.

(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)