Amazon.com Inc unveiled two new high-definition tablets on Tuesday with a unique on-screen helpdesk feature it hopes will give it an advantage over devices from rivals Apple Inc and Google Inc.

The following is a comparison of the wifi versions of the new Kindle line-up and Apple Inc's current, comparable iPad, which went on sale in 2012:

HD HDX 7" HDX 8.9" iPad

Price $139 $229 $379 $499

Screen 7 inches 7 8.9 9.7

Resolution 1280x800 1920x1200 2560x1600 2048x1536

Processor Dual-core Dual-core Quad-core Dual-core

1.5 GHZ 2.2 GHz 2.2 GHz Quad-core

graphics

Battery 10 hrs 11 hrs 12 hrs 10 hrs

Camera None Front Front Front

& Back & Back

Storage 8,16 GB 16,32,64 16,32,64 16,32,64

or 128

Weight 12.2 oz 10.7 oz 13.2 oz 23 oz

