A zoomed illustration image of a man looking at a computer monitor showing the logo of Amazon is seen in Vienna November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

SAN FRANCISCO Amazon.com Inc has no plan to offer a free streaming TV service, a spokeswoman said on Friday following a report that the online retailer might turn up the heat against Netflix and Hulu.

Speculation about Amazon's plans for its TV service, including the possibility that it could launch its own streaming device, has increased ahead of a news conference in New York next week.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that the online retailer was considering a free, add-supported streaming TV and music service. Amazon spokeswoman Sally Fouts said no such plan was in the works.

"We have a video advertising business that currently offers programs like First Episode Free and ads associated with movie and game trailers, and we're often experimenting with new things," she said in an e-mail on Friday. "But we have no plans to offer a free streaming media service."

Amazon's streaming TV service currently comes included as part of its popular $99 (60 pounds)-a-year Prime service, which offers unlimited two-day shipping among other perks.

(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Writing by Noel Randewich; Editing by Stephen Powell)