LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
SYDNEY Australian packaging group Amcor Ltd (AMC.AX) reported a 25 percent increase in full-year net profit on Tuesday thanks to acquisitions in China, Australia, India and Indonesia, and ongoing growth in emerging markets.
Amcor, the world's top maker of flexible and tobacco packaging, forecast higher earnings for the current year and said acquisitions would remain a key component of its growth strategy.
Net profit after taxes and before one-offs rose to A$737 million (410.88 million pounds)for the 12 months ended June, from A$591.6 million a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected profit of A$714.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Amcor demerged its Australasia and packaging distribution division in the first half of the year to focus on its core global business of plastics packaging.
(Reporting By Jane Wardell)
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.