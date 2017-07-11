FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amec Foster Wheeler under investigation by Serious Fraud Office
July 11, 2017 / 7:24 PM / 20 hours ago

Amec Foster Wheeler under investigation by Serious Fraud Office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British oil and gas services company Amec Foster Wheeler (AMFW.L) and individuals associated with the business are under investigation by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), the company said on Tuesday.

The investigation is focusing on the past use of third parties, bribery, corruption and related offences, Amec said in a statement, adding that it is cooperating fully with the British fraud agency.

The SFO confirmed the investigation in a statement on its website (bit.ly/2tb9Xxn).

Amec Foster Wheeler said the investigation is not expected to have an impact on completion of its planned 2.2 billion pound takeover by John Wood Group (WG.L).

Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman

