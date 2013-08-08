LONDON British engineering firm AMEC Plc AMEC.L cut its revenue outlook for the year after first-half sales fell and core profit missed forecasts, due to falling demand in the mining sector.

The company, which provides services and equipment for the oil and gas, mining, nuclear and renewable energy sectors, said on Thursday it expected 2013 revenue to be in line with the previous year, having earlier forecast low-to-mid single digit growth.

"The reason for the down-tuning of the guidance is really about mining," Chief Financial Officer Ian McHoul said on a call with reporters. "Mining was down 25 percent and we're not seeing very much cause for change in the second half."

Lower metal prices have forced miners to cut costs, often by delaying new projects, hitting mining equipment makers such as Caterpillar (CAT.N) and Sandvik (SAND.ST) who have reported falls in order bookings.

Shares in AMEC opened down 1.5 percent.

Core profit (EBITA) rose 4 percent to 158 million pounds, shy of analysts forecast of 163 million based on a poll of 12 analysts conducted by Amec.

But in a show of broader confidence, the company said it would increase its interim dividend by 15 percent to 13.5 pence per share and brought forward its target of achieving earnings per share of 100 pence by a year to 2014.

"This is the good news which we are trying to share ... We are not just going to achieve our target, we are going to achieve it ahead of time," Chief Executive Samir Brikho said on the call.

The company also said it remained in the hunt for an acquisition in the oil and gas division and that if no deal was forthcoming it would consider a cash return to shareholders in the fourth quarter.

Margins, which had declined last year due to increased procurement activity, rose in the first half to 7.9 percent.

Amec stock has recovered in the past month to be broadly flat since January, after being hit by profit warnings at oil services companies Aker AKSO.OL and Saipem (SPMI.MI) as well as weakness in the mining sector.

