The logo of America Movil is seen on the wall of the reception area in the company's corporate offices in Mexico City February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY Shares in Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's phone giant America Movil (AMXL.MX) fell over 3 percent in early trading on Friday, the morning after a congressional committee passed an ambitious bill that aims to loosen Slim's hold on the telecommunications market.

The reform, hailed as the biggest shake-up of Mexico's telecoms and television market in decades, aims to allow more foreign competition and give regulators the power to force players to sell assets if they have more than 50 percent of the market.

Late on Thursday, the lower house committee for constitutional matters passed the bill with no changes, and it is expected to be presented to the floor of the house for a vote next week. If approved, it will then head to the Senate.

Lawmakers in President Enrique Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) have said they are confident the bill will pass Congress before the end of April.

America Movil shares have fallen sharply since Pena Nieto unveiled the bill on Monday. The stock tumbled nearly 8 percent on Wednesday alone, losing almost $5 billion (3 billion pounds) in market value.

The stock broke its losing streak on Thursday, aided by aggressive buying by the company's treasury, which purchased 75 million shares for a total of 916.6 million pesos ($73.55 million), according to a filing with Mexico's stock exchange.

Since the start of the week, America Movil's stock has lost some 13 percent, and is down more than a fifth the year to date. The shares also suffered last month when the company released fourth quarter results that fell far short of expectations.

Televisa (TLVACPO.MX) shares have also taken a hit from the planned reform, albeit to a lesser degree. They fell initially on Friday but later recovered losses to be broadly unchanged.

Slim, the world's richest man, controls some 70 percent of Mexico's mobile market and 80 percent of its fixed phone lines. Televisa, the Mexican TV giant controlled by Emilio Azcarraga, has about 60 percent of the broadcasting market.

As of 1507 GMT, America Movil shares were down 2.97 percent, trading at 11.76 pesos. Televisa shares were trading at 66.1 pesos, up by 0.26 percent.

(Reporting by Dave Graham and Elinor Comlay; Editing by Nick Zieminski)