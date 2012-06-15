Carlos Slim Helu delivers his speech on the impact of new technologies during a lecture organized by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

VIENNA Carlos Slim's America Movil (AMXL.MX) (AMX) has agreed to buy 21 percent of Telekom Austria (TELA.VI), the Mexican tycoon's latest move to expand his empire into Europe by scooping up the beaten-down shares of distressed telecom companies.

America Movil said on Friday the purchase of shares from investor Ronny Pecik will eventually give it a stake of around 23 percent in Telekom Austria, which operates throughout central and Eastern Europe. The Mexican group gave no financial terms.

Based on Reuters company data, a 23 percent stake in the former state-owned monopoly would be worth around 820 million euros ($1 billion) at current prices. It could not be immediately determined how much of a premium, if any, America Movil paid for the shares.

The Mexican operator, which is present in roughly a dozen Latin American countries, is establishing a beachhead in Europe where a combination of tough competition, regulatory pressure, and recession in many markets has beaten down some company valuations to near decade lows.

Slim has also mounted a raid on Dutch telecoms operator KPN (KPN.AS) via a tender offer for 28 percent of its shares.

KPN opposes the offer of 8 euros per share as undervalued and has hired bankers to try to ward off America Movil via asset sales or other options. The offer expires on June 27.

Slim's arrival in Europe has touched off a period of turbulence in the sector, with industry executives and analysts questioning if it will lead to long-awaited consolidation in some markets like Germany or Spain.

Executives from France Telecom FTE.PA and Iliad (ILD.PA) welcomed Slim to in separate interviews at the Reuters Global Media and Technology Summit this week.

"Slim knows that these assets are at low valuations since he knows the telecom business," said Thomas Reynaud, the chief financial officer at Iliad, France's newest mobile operator.

"He knows there are good deals to be done, but we'll soon see whether he has some broader industrial plan."

Reuters reported on Thursday that Pecik was in advanced talks to sell his stake to Slim.

AUSTRIAN WELCOME

America Movil said that it had acquired a stake of around 5 percent in Telekom Austria taking its stake to 6.7 percent, and would get another 16 percent stake upon receipt of governmental and regulatory approvals. That part of the deal was expected to close this year.

"This acquisition positions AMX as a long-term strategic partner of Telekom Austria. It is part of AMX geographic diversification strategy and provides an attractive presence in Central and Eastern Europe," the company said on its website on Friday.

Telekom Austria operates in Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Liechtenstein, Macedonia, Serbia, and Slovenia. Tough conditions in Europe and fierce competition pushed its core earnings down nearly 9 percent in the first quarter but the company stuck to its 2012 outlook.

The Austrian state remains the largest shareholder of Telekom Austria with a 28.4 percent stake via holding company OeIAG. As an ex-state owned monopoly the group is also seen as overstaffed and having potential for cost cuts.

OeIAG welcomed America Movil as an investor in Telekom Austria, calling the Mexican group "an excellent strategic partner" with a long-term orientation.

The head of Telekom Austria's works council was less pleased, saying he would not accept more job cuts.

"Job cuts will not be feasible with us. We have been cutting jobs for 10 years now," Walter Hotz said on Friday, adding he had not yet been in touch with Slim.

AMX said it was confident about Telekom Austria's potential and that Pecik was expected to remain vice-chairman of its supervisory board. The sale will also benefit Naguib Sawiris, the Egyptian telecom entrepreneur, who was Pecik's partner in buying the Telekom Austria stake now being sold to Slim.

Telekom Austria shares were up as much as 2.7 percent after the market opened, before paring gains to 8.21 euros.

(Editing by Erica Billingham)