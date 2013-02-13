Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
NEW YORK The unsecured creditors committee of bankrupt American Airlines parent AMR Corp (AAMRQ.PK) has approved an $11 billion merger agreement with US Airways Group Inc LCC.N, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The deal is on track to be announced on Thursday, the people said, assuming the boards of both airlines approve it late on Wednesday.
The merger would give AMR creditors 72 percent of ownership in the combined company and US Airways shareholders the rest, the people said.
AMR's unsecured creditors are expected to be made whole under the terms and also get accrued interest, while AMR's shareholders will get a small equity stake in the new entity, they added.
The merged company will have a board of 12 members: four from US Airways including its chief executive Doug Parker, three from AMR including chief executive Tom Horton and five to be designated by the AMR creditors, one of the people said.
That will shrink to 11 members in 2014 after Horton steps down following the combined company's first annual meeting, the person added.
All the sources asked not to be named because the matter was not public. US Airways declined to comment while AMR representatives could not be immediately reached for comment.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.