Nicki Minaj (L) performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

British singer Adele performs 'Someone Like You' at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NEW YORK Singing star Adele continued her current pop reign with a leading four nominations for the 2011 American Music Awards announced on Tuesday, edging out the likes of Katy Perry and Lady Gaga.

Adele, 23, who was recently forced to cancel the remainder of her sold out U.S. tour due to a vocal chord hemorrhage, was nominated for favourite rock/pop female artist, adult contemporary artist, album with her "21" and artist of the year for the awards to be broadcast from Los Angeles on November 20.

Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Lil Wayne and country music group The Band Perry were nominated three times, followed by artists such as Bruno Mars and Beyonce with two nods each.

Besides Adele, other artist of the year contenders are Gaga, Wayne, Swift and Perry, whose album "Teenage Dream" two months ago achieved the rare distinction of having five singles reach the top of the Billboard's pop songs chart. Perry also will perform at the key music industry awards.

In other rock/pop music categories, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars and the U.S. rapper Pitbull will vie for favourite male artist, while Maroon 5, OneRepublic and the dance music group LMFAO are nominated for favourite band. Besides Adele's hit "21", favourite pop album nominations were shared by Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" and Rihanna's "Loud."

In rap/hip hop categories, Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Kanye West earned nods for favourite artist. "Watch The Throne" by West and Jay-Z, "The Carter IV" by Lil Wayne, and "Pink Friday" from Nicki Minaj were nominated for favourite album.

Country music nominees included Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley and Jason Aldean for favourite male artist and Sara Evans, Miranda Lambert and Taylor Swift for favourite female artist.

Chris Brown, Beyonce, Rihanna and Kelly Rowland were all nominated in the soul and R&B categories, and in the indie rock arena, The Black Keys, Foo Fighters and Mumford & Sons will compete for favourite artist.

Organizers said that along with Perry, the rapper Pitbull will sing and other performers will be announced at upcoming dates. As in previous years, winners will be determined by online voting.

(Reporting by Christine Kearney, editing by Bob Tourtellotte)