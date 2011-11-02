(Reuters)- - Goldman Sachs expects the London Summer Olympic Games next year to act as a catalyst to Nike's 2012 business, and upgraded the world's largest athletic shoes and apparel maker to "buy" from "neutral."

The brokerage also raised retailers Under Armour to "buy" from "neutral" and Aeropostale Inc to "neutral" from "sell."

However, it downgraded Ann Inc to "sell" from "neutral" and removed Abercrombie & Fitch Co from its Americas Conviction Buy list.

Goldman said Nike has outperformed the S&P index in the last six summer Olympics and its sales have historically accelerated versus peers during the games.

In September, Nike staved off margin pressure in the first quarter with strong revenue and price increases, and said it was confident about its position among peers as it heads towards the winter holidays.

For women's clothes retailer Ann, the brokerage said, it is more macro vulnerable and has shown deteriorating trends when growth slowed in the past.

(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)