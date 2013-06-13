PARIS France's financial watchdog, which long prided itself as a regulator that went beyond the requirements of European rules, is taking a softer stance to make Paris a more attractive financial centre, it said on Thursday.

Outlining the AMF watchdog's strategy over the next three years, its chief Gerard Rameix said there had to be a level playing field within Europe and that France was breaking with its past as a draconian interpreter of financial rules.

"There has in the past been the feeling that the French regulator not only applies regulations to the letter but, when transposing European rules, seeks to apply more stringent or protective versions," Rameix told journalists at a media event.

"This is no longer our strategy ... Our role is to avoid adding more to European regulations that might trigger a transfer of operations elsewhere."

Europe is in the process of applying a raft of post-crisis rules cracking down on risk in the banking, insurance and fund-management sectors.

While some countries such as the UK and Switzerland - which is not in the European Union - have been among the world's post-crisis hawks, France is seen as a relative dove.

Though French banks like BNP Paribas and Societe Generale will comply with new rules, bankers and regulatory sources have said that France's regulator is leaning towards supporting, rather than constraining, the domestic financial sector to avoid hurting the economy.

Rameix also said the AMF wanted to seize the opportunity of IntercontinentalExchange's takeover of NYSE Euronext to try to bring more control back to Paris.

The French government has asked banks and insurers to take a core stake in European bourse Euronext, which due to be spun off.

"The change in Euronext's shareholder structure marks a historic opportunity," Rameix said. "We need to mobilise all players to create a Parisian financial centre that serves the economy."

Asked whether the AMF was looking into allegations of foreign exchange rate manipulations by traders, Rameix said the reports were worrying but that the AMF was not involved.

"It's quite worrying ... the reported manipulation apparently took place in a market that is linked to foreign-exchange rates," Rameix said.

"(The AMF) is not an authority in foreign-exchange transactions."

(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Jane Merriman and Mark Potter)