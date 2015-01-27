An Amgen sign is seen at the company's office in South San Francisco, California October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Amgen Inc (AMGN.O) on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, driven by strong sales of its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel, cost cutting and a tax credit.

The world's largest biotechnology company posted a net profit of $1.29 billion (£849 million), or $1.68 per share, compared with a profit of $1.02 billion, or $1.33 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Amgen earned $2.16 per share. Analysts on average expected $2.05, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The results were helped by a research and development tax credit that came through in the quarter and added about 10 cents per share to earnings, the company said.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $5.33 billion, edging past Wall Street estimates of $5.19 billion.

