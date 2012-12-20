European shares set to end winning streak
LONDON European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
LONDON Two British insurers said they expected to take a combined financial hit of around $300 million (184.5 million pounds) from Superstorm Sandy, confirming its status as one of the most destructive storms on record.
Amlin AML.L expects to absorb claims of about 145 million pounds, while rival Lancashire (LRE.L) estimates its loss at between $40 million and $60 million, the companies said on Thursday.
Sandy, which killed 132 people as it swept through the north-eastern United States on October 29, is expected to cost the insurance industry up to $25 billion, making it the second-costliest storm after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
The Lloyd's of London LOL.UL insurance market said on Wednesday Sandy could cost it up to $2.5 billion, making it the third-biggest loss in its 324-year history.
Amlin, one of the insurers which operates at Lloyd's, said it still expected to make a profit this year from its reinsurance business even though it accounted for 80 percent of the estimated Sandy loss.
Total catastrophe-related claims for the year were only "modestly above" the amount it had budgeted for, it added.
Analysts have said insurers' total claims bill for 2012 should still be manageable thanks to a relative absence of major natural disasters in the first 10 months of the year.
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
LONDON European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
BERLIN The German economy grew by 0.4 percent in the final quarter of 2016, data showed on Tuesday, as increased state spending, higher private consumption and construction in Europe's biggest economy more than offset a drag from foreign trade.
ZURICH Credit Suisse posted a 2.44 billion Swiss franc (1.87 billion pounds) net loss for 2016, its second straight year in the red, keeping pressure on Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam to deliver on his turnaround plan for Switzerland's second-biggest bank.