LONDON Lloyd's of London insurer Amlin AML.L crashed to a 192.3 million pound pretax loss in the first half of 2011 after a surge in claims from this year's Japanese earthquake and other natural disasters.

However, Amlin hoped to recover from those losses and make a profit in the second half, barring new major catastrophes or disasters, since it should benefit from rising reinsurance prices.

"We do expect to make a second-half profit," Chief Executive Charles Philipps told reporters on a conference call. He declined to give any more specific second-half profit guidance.

Amlin had earlier this month already flagged up a loss of about 180 million pounds, some 65 million more than analysts were expecting, because of a bigger-than-expected hit from the earthquake and a surprise jump in claims at ACI, its European commercial insurance unit.

Analysts have said the August 2 profit warning dented Amlin's reputation for carefully controlling its exposure to major catastrophes.

Amlin shares slipped 1.4 percent to 316 pence in early morning trade, close to its 52-week low of 313.80 pence. The stock has fallen around 20 percent over the last month.

"We remain cautious on the stock, with an 'underweight' recommendation," JP Morgan said in a research note.

INSURERS ENGULFED BY NATURAL DISASTERS

This year has already displaced 2005 as the costliest on record for natural disasters, with economic losses from catastrophes in the first six months alone totalling $265 billion, according to Munich Re (MUVGn.DE), the world's No. 1 reinsurer.

Amlin joined peers including Hiscox (HSX.L), Beazley BEZG.L and Catlin CGL.L in reporting steep first-half losses, weighed down by an unprecedented run of catastrophes including floods in Australia, earthquakes in Japan and New Zealand, and tornadoes in the U.S.

Amlin said it was on track with its plans to improve the performance of the ACI division, which it acquired from European bank Fortis for 350 million euros in 2009.

Amlin maintained its interim dividend at 7.2 pence per share. It said it remained confident on its long-term prospects and hoped to maintain its full-year dividend payout.

"While our results are disappointing, the core underwriting businesses in London and Bermuda are well placed to take advantage of an improving rating environment, particularly in catastrophe lines," added CEO Philipps.

(Additional reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Matt Scuffham and Will Waterman)