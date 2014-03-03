Insurer and reinsurer Amlin Plc (AML.L) posted a 23 percent rise in profit, benefitting from a year with few major catastrophe claims.

Amlin, Lloyd's of London's largest listed British underwriter, said European flooding, hail in France and windstorms in Britain and Northern Europe had meant a small loss in Amlin Re Europe and impacted results in the UK.

The FTSE-250 company's pretax profit increased to 325.7 million pounds ($545.8 million) for the year ended December 31, from 264.2 million pounds a year earlier. The underwriter said it would pay a dividend of 26 pence per share, up 8.3 percent from last year.

($1 = 0.5967 British pounds)

(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)