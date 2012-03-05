(Adds detail)

LONDON, MARCH 5 - British insurer Amlin (AML.L) said it expected to return to profit this year after more than 500 million pounds ($792.80 million) in catastrophe claims pushed it deep into the red in 2011.

Amlin, the biggest insurer operating in the Lloyd's of London LOL.UL market, made a pretax loss of 193.8 million pounds last year, compared with a profit of 259.2 million pounds in 2010, it said on Monday.

Amlin Chief Executive Charles Philips said the insurer should return to "a good level of profitability" in 2012, helped by rising prices in some parts of the insurance market.

In 2011, insurers were hit by $108 billion in claims following a spate of catastrophes including Japan's Tohoku earthquake, making it the second-cosliest natural disaster year on record, according to reinsurer Swiss Re SRENH.VX.

Amlin shares closed at 351.5 pence on Friday, valuing the company at about 1.75 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6307 British pounds)

(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)