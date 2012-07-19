JOHANNESBURG Anglo American (AAL.L) reshuffled management at its two biggest South African units on Thursday, a day after its underperforming platinum arm revealed it was headed for a big fall in profits.

Anglo American said in a statement that Neville Nicolau has stepped down as chief executive of Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) (AMSJ.J), the world's largest platinum producer, to be replaced by the head of Kumba Iron Ore (KIOJ.J), another group company.

Chris Griffith, chief executive of Kumba since 2008, will take over at Amplats from September 1, inheriting a company which has been hit by weak platinum prices and subdued sales.

The reshuffle by group Chief Executive Cynthia Carroll comes just a day after Amplats warned it expects interim profit to fall by as much as 78 percent.

The industry has also been battered by safety stoppages, above-inflation increases in input costs and labour disputes.

Griffith will be replaced at Kumba by Norman Mbazima, who has been the head of Kumba's thermal coal business.

Amplats' CFO will serve as interim chief executive until Griffith's arrival.

Shares of Amplats were down more than 2 percent at 419.87 rand at 1444 GMT.

The unit is 80 percent owned by Anglo American which is undertaking an operational review of Amplats, which it is expected to conclude later this year.

Analysts expect the review to recommend the closure of some higher-cost deep shafts, as well as some sales or exits from joint ventures with rivals.

South Africa is home to 80 percent of known world platinum reserves.

