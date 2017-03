PRETORIA South Africa's mines minister said on Tuesday world No. 1 platinum producer Anglo American Platinum (AMSJ.J) had not consulted with the government over a restructuring plan that could lead to 14,000 lost jobs and will see mines closed.

"There was never a consultation. They've come up with their own plan, finalised their plan and told us," Susan Shabangu told a news conference, adding this was a "cause for concern" for the government.

