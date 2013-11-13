German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's AMCU union has been granted permission from the government mediator to strike over wages at Anglo American Platinum, union spokesman Jimmy Gama said on Wednesday.
Gama told Reuters the Association on Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) was not immediately calling the strike, which could cripple production at the world's largest producer of the precious metal.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.