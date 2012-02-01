LONDON The family of late soul singer Amy Winehouse said on Wednesday it was "taking advice" after learning that the coroner at the inquest into her death had resigned because she was not qualified to practise in Britain.

According to British media, Suzanne Greenaway was appointed to her post by her husband, who was now being investigated by the Office for Judicial Complaints.

In a statement released to the media, Winehouse's family said: "The Winehouse family is taking advice on the implications of this and will decide if any further discussion with the authorities is needed."

The inquest into Winehouse's death on July 23 last year found that she had more than five times the legal driving limit of alcohol in her blood when she died in her north London home.

The "Rehab" and "Back to Black" singer was 27.

A spokesman for Camden Council, which handled the inquest, told the BBC that Greenaway had not worked as a lawyer for the required time in the UK.

He added that the inquest's verdict of misadventure would only be judged illegal if challenged and overturned by the High Court.

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White)