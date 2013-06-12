An All Nippon Airways (ANA) of Japan 787 Dreamliner jet sits idle on the tarmac parking at Paine Field in Everett, Washington, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

LONDON Britain's Rolls-Royce (RR.L) said it was working with Japan's All Nippon Airways (9202.T) after the airline was forced to scrap a Dreamliner flight following an engine problem.

The ANA flight from Ube in west Japan to Tokyo was cancelled after the right engine of the Boeing (BA.N) 787 failed to start. ANA'a Dreamliners are powered by Rolls' Trent 1000 engines.

"We are aware of this issue and are working closely with ANA to understand it and support them," a Rolls-Royce spokesman said.

