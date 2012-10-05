Rolls-Royce weighs on FTSE after five-day advance
LONDON Britain's top share index ended slightly lower on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc ANAC.O said its partner GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK.L) stopped the development of their mid-stage experimental antibiotic to treat urinary tract and intra-abdominal infections.
The drug, codenamed GSK2251052, was licensed to Glaxo by Anacor in July 2010. In February, Glaxo stopped enrolling patients in trials after the company identified disease-causing microorganisms that could hurt the efficacy of the drug.
LONDON British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
Facebook Inc is launching an app for smart TVs that will help the social network's users enjoy its videos on a bigger screen.