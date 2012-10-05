Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc ANAC.O said its partner GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK.L) stopped the development of their mid-stage experimental antibiotic to treat urinary tract and intra-abdominal infections.

The drug, codenamed GSK2251052, was licensed to Glaxo by Anacor in July 2010. In February, Glaxo stopped enrolling patients in trials after the company identified disease-causing microorganisms that could hurt the efficacy of the drug.

