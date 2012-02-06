Anacor Pharmaceuticals said its partner GlaxoSmithKline stopped enrolment in clinical trials of their experimental antibiotic, after identifying disease-causing microorganisms that could hurt the efficacy of the drug.

Anacor shares, which have gained 45 percent since September 6 when the company extended its research agreement with Glaxo, fell as much as 13 percent in early morning trade on Monday on the Nasdaq.

"This setback has no bearing on Anacor's late-stage compounds, including tavaborole in Phase 3 for onychomycosis, and AN2728 and AN2898 in Phase 2 for psoriasis and atopic dermatitis," Canaccord Genuity analyst George Farmer wrote in a note to clients.

Anacor's entire pipeline of five experimental drugs is based on boron compound. The company claims the unique geometry of boron-based compounds and boron's reactivity gives them the ability to interact with biological targets in novel ways, and in developing new drugs.

Anacor, which had licensed the drug GSK2251052 to Glaxo in 2010, said Glaxo stopped the enrolment of patients in two mid-stage trials for urinary tract and intra-abdominal infections, and also in two early-stage trials.

Anacor said the findings were not related to the safety of the drug.

"We will work with GSK to better understand this microbiological finding, which we anticipate could take several months," Anacor Chief Executive David Perry said in a statement.

Analyst Farmer, who has not included GSK2251052 while calculating his valuation model, said he would use this opportunity to "buy" Anarco shares.

(Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane and Gopakumar Warrier)