Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
Anadarko Petroleum Co (APC.N) on Monday reported a wider quarterly loss as a crude price collapse hurt the U.S. independent oil and natural gas company's results
Anadarko had a first-quarter loss of $3.3 billion, or $6.45 per share, compared with $2.7 billion, or $5.30 per share in the same period a year earlier.
Oil and gas output, adjusting for divestitures, was 920,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed). That compares with 789,000 boed in the year-ago period.
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.