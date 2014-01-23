BUENOS AIRES Argentine soy farmers have lost faith in the country's currency and are hoarding beans even as prices are expected to be weighed down over the months ahead by heavy global supply.

The country is the world's top exporter of soymeal and soyoil as well as its third biggest soybean and corn supplier at a time of booming food demand. But, as inflation soars and confidence falls in Latin America's No. 3 economy, a bean in the bag is better than a peso in the bank for local farmers.

The spot price of soy in grains hub Rosario is $325 per tonne, way above the $288 for beans to be delivered in May.

Growers are nonetheless hoarding their stocks because, as low as prices may go this year due to heavy global supply, to sell would expose them to a currency ground down amid high inflation and falling central bank reserves. They are betting that inflation would erase any gain derived from selling now.

"Normally, you would want to sell now at $325," said Leandro Pierbattisti, an analyst with Argentina's grains warehousing chamber. "But the market in Argentina is not normal because of the devaluation of the peso."

The unofficial peso weakened 2.47 percent to more than 12 per U.S. dollar, on Wednesday, leaving it about 70 percent weaker than the official exchange rate. The peso's fainting spell followed a 37 percent drop in its value over the preceding year.

Also on Wednesday the government vowed to crack down on black market peso trade. But investors eager to exploit Argentina's promising shale oil and other natural resources say the only tighter fiscal and monetary policy can restore faith in the economy.

President Cristina Fernandez's policies, including heavy-handed currency controls to stimulus spending unencumbered by inflation targeting, has made Argentina a no-go zone for all but the most risk-hungry investors.

The Fernandez administration has long used currency controls to restrict access to U.S. dollars, forcing farmers into the anemic peso. This has all but dried up the local soybean market in recent weeks.

Pierbattisti estimates that Argentine farmers are holding onto about 8.4 million tonnes of soybeans, up from an estimated 1.6 million at this point last year.

Local factories that crush soybeans into meal and oil, used as livestock feed and in making biofuels, are working at 60 percent capacity, down from 65 percent a year ago, due to lower supply of raw beans as farmers hoard crops, Pierbattisti said.

"Farmers are not selling a single kilo of anything," said a Buenos Aires-based grains trader who asked not to be named. "There is no real commerce."

Growers are paid for their grains in pesos, which they are not allowed to swap for dollars under Argentina's foreign exchange rules. Lack of access to a stable currency has encouraged growers to pile beans into oblong white plastic bags that have come to dot the Pampas grains belt, each horizontal silo representing a makeshift unit of savings.

TRUCKS FOR RAW BEANS

This season's U.S. soybean harvest may be one of the largest ever at 89.5 million tonnes. So the world is likely to be awash in soy by the time South American growers start bringing in their crops next month.

Big harvests are expected in Brazil (89.0 million tonnes), Argentina (54.5 million) and Paraguay (9.4 million), according to estimates by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and private analysts. Demand is driven by China, where soymeal is needed to fatten up cattle served as beef steak to increasingly discerning middle class diners.

Argentina's interventionist policies, including a 35 percent export tax on soybeans and the 2012 nationalization of the country's main energy company, YPF (YPFD.BA), have joined with high inflation to scare off investment needed to take advantage of growing world food demand.

Private economists, rejecting official government data as lacking credibility, say consumer prices rose by more than 25 percent last year, one of the world's highest rates. The government said full-year 2013 inflation was 10.9 percent.

Consumer prices will rise about 30 percent in 2014, according to a Reuters poll of analysts last week.

"We feel safer holding onto our crops than we would holding the peso," said Santiago del Solar, who manages thousands of hectares in western Buenos Aires province. "That's not going to change as long as confidence remains so low, or until there is a change in policy that would allow us to save in dollars."

With two years to go before the end of her second term, Fernandez has shown no sign of making major policy changes.

Buenos Aires farmer Alvaro Tomas says he and his neighbors are meanwhile using raw beans to buy everything from pickup trucks to seeds. A good four-wheel-drive vehicle, for example, would cost you about 130 tonnes of beans.

"Any grower who has the alternative to save in soybeans is doing so because it the only way to protect yourself from inflation," Tomas said. "I don't know anyone who can save in any other way."

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; editing by Clive McKeef)